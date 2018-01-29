Prominent members of Canada's entertainment industry are calling for a new federal agency to locate and shut down websites that are portals for illegally obtained video and audio content.
Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc., Quebecor Inc., Cineplex Inc., Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and several other organizations have banded together to create FairPlay Canada.
They argue that Canadian jobs are at risk because consumers can get access to TV shows, movies and music from websites that don't pay for the content that they stream to consumers.
They want the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to use its power as a regulator to require Canadian internet service providers to shut down access to the pirated material.
They also want the CRTC to set up an independent agency to help locate the pirate websites.
- University of Manitoba students receive 'extortion' letters
- Hollywood still telling internet pirates to pay up
The CRTC is in the final weeks of public consultations about the distribution of music, TV and other content via the internet.
The agency has set Feb. 13 as a deadline for final comments in order to submit its report to the federal cabinet by June 1.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.