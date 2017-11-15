Home sales across Canada in October were up by a seasonally adjusted "modest" increase of 0.9 per cent from September, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.

The real estate group said sales activity in October was up from the previous month in about half of all local markets, led by the Greater Toronto Area and the Fraser Valley, along with a number of markets in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region.

Factoring out seasonality, actual home sales activity nationally in October was off by 4.3 per cent, extending year-over-year declines to seven straight months. CREA said sales were down from year-ago levels in slightly more than half of all local markets, led overwhelmingly by the GTA and nearby cities.

The national average price for homes sold in October 2017 was just under $506,000, up five per cent year-over-year. CREA said the pricey Vancouver and Toronto markets skew that figures, adding that excluding these two markets from calculations brings the average price down to $383,000.

Inventory reading steady

CREA also said there were five months of inventory on the market on a national basis at the end of October 2017, unchanged from the previous two months and almost on par with the long-term average. Inventory is a measure of how long it would take to liquidate current inventories at the current rate of sales activity.

The number of months of inventory in the Greater Golden Horseshoe region is up sharply to 2.5 months from the all-time low of 0.8 months reached in February and March, CREA said, but added that it remains below the region's longterm average of 3.1 months.

"Newly introduced mortgage regulations mean that starting January 1st, all home buyers applying for a new mortgage will need to pass a stress test to qualify for mortgage financing," said CREA president Andrew Peck said in a release.

"This will likely influence some home buyers to purchase before the stress test comes into effect, especially in Canada's pricier housing markets," Peck said.