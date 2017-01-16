The average price of a Canadian home continues to move higher, but there are signs of a slowdown, according to figures from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

CREA said Monday that the average sales price in December was $470,661 — 3.5 per cent higher than the same month a year earlier.

That's the slowest pace of increase in two years, the realtor organization said.

"Home sales are unlikely to benefit the Canadian economy as much in 2017 as they did in 2016," said CREA's chief economist, Gregory Klump. "New regulations mean that in order to qualify for a mortgage, home buyers will either have to save longer for a bigger down payment or purchase a lower priced home."

But within the national average, the Canadian real estate picture continues to be wildly different depending on the area of the country.

In B.C.'s Fraser Valley and the Greater Vancouver area, prices continued to rise by double digits in calendar 2016, as they did in Victoria and the Greater Toronto Area.

But in Calgary, the average price declined by 3.7 per cent in 2016. In Saskatoon, it was 1.6 per cent lower, on average.

Four other major markets saw modest gains, including:

Regina (5.2%).

Ottawa (4%).

Greater Montreal (3.3%).

and Greater Moncton (1.9%).

But because of their sheer size, Toronto and Vancouver continue to skew the national average higher. Stripping those wo cities out of the calculation, the average price of a home in Canada is more than $120,000 lower.