Canadian home prices continue to march higher, with the average up to $548,517 last month, according to figures released Tuesday.
The national figure continues to be skewed higher by hot activity in and around Toronto.
The Canadian Real Estate Association said that in addition to prices, the volume of home sales was also higher during the month, but nowhere more than in Toronto.
"The current strength in national home sales mainly speaks to what's going on in and around Toronto," CREA president Andrew Peck said in a release. "Elsewhere, sales either remain slow or well below previous heights."
