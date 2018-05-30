Skip to Main Content
CP Rail, engineers union reach tentative deal amid strike

CP Rail has reached a tentative deal with the union representing striking engineers, meaning operations could be back to normal as early as Thursday if it's ratified.
Canadian Pacific railway workers staged a walkout Tuesday night but a tentative agreement was announced Wednesday. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The rail company said in a release on Wednesday that it had struck a four-year tentative agreement with conductors and locomotive engineers, and a five-year agreement with conductors and locomotive engineers at the Kootenay Valley Railway.

"Details of the agreement will be presented to the TCRC membership for ratification," CP Rail said, referring to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents more than 3,000 workers.

With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press

