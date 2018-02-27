Air Canada experienced a computer outage on Tuesday that affected check-in and other processes across Canada, although some functionality seems to have been restored.

The airline was flooded with complaints by social media users complaining of problems logging into their accounts, including checking in at airports.

There were some minor delays associated with the outage, although no flights were cancelled because of it.

Problems started in the morning and stretched into the afternoon. On Twitter, Air Canada confirmed it was experiencing what it characterized as a "computer issue" that was affecting the entire system.

We confirm a computer issue this AM affecting check-in & call centres. Airport check-in is resolved & we’re getting everyone on their way. Web and mobile check-in & customer call centres are still affected & we’re working hard to get this resolved. — @AirCanada

The check-in process at airports has now been resolved, but some users are still experiencing problems with mobile and web check-in processes, the airline said, without elaborating.

The company has so far not replied to multiple requests for comment by CBC News.