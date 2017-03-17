Starting today, premiums on mortgage insurance from Canada Mortgage Housing Corp. go up across the country.
CMHC says its average client will pay about $5 more per month.
The price of mortgage insurance, required for homebuyers making a down payment of less than 20 per cent, varies across Canada, as calculations by mortgage-comparison website Ratehub.ca show.
- Analysis: Big banks sound alarm on Toronto home prices
- How to buy a home the right way, according to CMHC
- CMHC: Prices could drop 30% on interest rate spike
For example, a homebuyer in Halifax, where the average home price is $279,362, would pay $4.71 more per month under CMHC's new premiums. That's an increase of $1,413 over the life of a 25-year mortgage.
In Vancouver, however, where the average price of a home has ballooned to $995,583, the new mortgage insurance premiums would cost $16.35 more each month — or $4,904 over 25 years.
In both examples, Ratehub assumes buyers are making the minimum down payment required on a five-year, fixed-rate mortgage of 2.42 per cent amortized over 25 years. Mortgage insurance payments can also be made as a lump sum, rather than monthly payments.
Premium hikes follow new capital requirements
CMHC announced the premium increase in January, after the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) implemented new rules requiring mortgage insurers to have more capital on hand as a hedge against potential losses. CMHC is a crown corporation, but OSFI's new rules also apply to mortgage insurance companies, like Canada Guaranty and Genworth.
"We do not expect the higher premiums to have a significant impact on the ability of Canadians to buy a home," said CMHC senior vice-president Steven Mennill in January.
According to CMHC, the average insured mortgage was worth about $245,000 in the first nine months of 2016, with an average down payment of about eight per cent. The average gross debt service ratio (also known as the gross debt-to-income ratio, which measures the monthly cost of housing against monthly income) was 25.6 per cent.
CMHC recommends that monthly housing costs be no more than 32 per cent of average gross monthly income.
Corrections
-
An earlier version of this story said Ratehub's examples assumed buyers are making the minimum down payment of five per cent. In fact, the minimum required down payment increases beyond five per cent for homes worth $500,000 and more.Mar 17, 2017 11:12 AM ET
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.