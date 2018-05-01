Skip to Main Content
CIBC hikes mortgage rates, too

Notifications

CIBC hikes mortgage rates, too

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it will raise its five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate Tuesday by 15 basis points.
Thomson Reuters ·
Three of the big Canadian banks have hiked their benchmark five-year posted mortgage rates in the past week. (Daniel Munoz/Reuters)

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says it will raise its five-year fixed-rate mortgage rate Tuesday by 15 basis points.

Spokesman Tom Wallis says in an email that the rate will change from 4.99 per cent to 5.14 per cent.

Wallis says seven-year and 10-year fixed-rate mortgage rates will also rise 15 basis points, whereas one- and two-year rates will go up 10 basis points.

The Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank announced last week that they would raise their benchmark mortgage rates.

The increases come as government bond yields rise. Fixed-rate mortgages tend to move with government bond yields of a similar term, reflecting the change in borrowing costs.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us