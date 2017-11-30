CIBC is reporting net income of $1.16 billion in its fourth quarter, up 25 per cent from $931 million during the same period last year, on strong performances across its divisions.

The Toronto-based bank says its net income for the three months ended Oct. 31 amounted to $2.59 per diluted share; it was $2.32 per share during the same period in 2016.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC's profit amounted to $2.81 per share in the fourth quarter, up eight per cent from $2.60 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016.

That beat the $2.59 in adjusted earnings per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.27 billion, up 16 per cent from $3.68 billion in the same period a year ago.

For its full financial year, the Canadian lender's net income attributable to equity shareholders was $4.7 billion, compared with $4.28 billion for its 2016 financial year, while revenue for the full year was $16.28 billion, up from $15.04 billion.