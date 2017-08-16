President's Choice is getting out of the banking business, selling its PC Financial unit to CIBC, which will rebrand the bank as Simplii.

The two companies announced the end of their 20-year collaboration on Wednesday, as Loblaw says it will retain its loyalty point program and credit card offering, while handing over all daily chequing, savings, lending and other banking services to CIBC.

The bank promises a seamless transition with no changes to account numbers or pre-existing automatic payment and savings plans while it absorbs all PC customers between now and November.

While Loblaw has handled the branding of the PC Financial unit, CIBC was running the banking unit behind the scenes since the bank was created in 1997 primarily as an online high-interest savings account. Everyday banking services such as chequing accounts, lines of credit and mortgages came a little later.

CIBC says the hundreds of PC Financial kiosks in Loblaw-owned stores across the country will be closed down between Nov. 1 and March 31. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the bank said it would take a $100-million charge in its next quarterly earnings related to the deal.

Bank alternatives

For years, PC Financial and Netherlands-based ING Direct were the two biggest online-based banks in Canada, gobbling up customers by promising no or low-fees for basic accounts, and higher rates for savings accounts than those on offer at the big banks at the time.

Then ING was bought out by Scotiabank in 2012 and rebranded as Tangerine. CIBC's move to take over PC means the two largest players in the space have both been gobbled up by Canada's big banks.

Mike Boluch, executive vice-president of direct banking at CIBC, said the bank plans to invest more in Simplii's offerings over time.

"Our focus in the near term is to make this a seamless transition over for our clients. Over time, we're going to invest in the offer. We at CIBC have a long history of being known for innovation."

The new division will provide more options for the full range of client needs, from no-fee online banking to more advice-oriented customer service, Boluch said.

"We see a wide spectrum of client needs, and we see this as being an important part of that spectrum. We're pretty confident there's a place for both business models."