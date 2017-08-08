CBS Corp. is expanding its digital streaming service internationally and will be available to Canadians sometime next year.

The service, known as CBS All Access, will allow subscribers to watch more than 9,000 episodes from the network's daytime, prime time and late-night content, plus selected offerings from specialty channels owned by CBS such as Showtime, without the need for a cable television subscription.

Subscribers also have access to CBSN, a 24/7 news service.

But similar to rival service Netflix, different shows are available in different regions, depending on what license-sharing deals have been signed. Some CBS shows are already available on Netflix in Canada, and Canadian broadcasters own the digital rights to many CBS shows in Canada.

Last year, for example, Bell Media announced it had acquired the exclusive rights to the forthcoming CBS Show Star Trek: Discovery in Canada, which would have its debut episode air on CTV before being broadcast on Space and Z. It was also announced the show would later be available to stream on Bell's streaming service, CraveTV.

It's not immediately clear how much of CBS's current, future or past offerings will be available at launch, and what might happen to that content that's already available on other services.

In the U.S., the service costs $5.99 US a month, or $9.99 for a version with no commercials. Pricing details for Canada were not included in CBS's release on Monday.

Canada has been identified as the first foreign market, but more will follow.

The service launched in the U.S. in October 2014, and is on track for four million subscribers by the end of the year. CBS had initially forecast that number would grow to eight million in the U.S. alone by 2020, a figure the network now calls "conservative."

"CBS All Access is growing faster than we anticipated domestically, and now represents a whole new opportunity internationally as well," CBS chair Leslie Moonves said. "By going direct to consumer around the world, we will facilitate new connections between the global audience and our industry-leading premium content."