What got out in the Equifax hack?

A massive cybersecurity breach may have exposed the personal information of about 100,000 Canadians.

That includes names, addresses, social insurance numbers and credit card numbers. Canadian class action lawsuits have already been started.

In fact, if your personal information was breached, you might already be involved in one.

Co-op housing bust

Michelle Hurtig and Kristjan Gottfried were expecting their second child when they were first told they topped the wait list for a 2-bedroom co-op apartment. (CBC)

This couple says they were denied a co-op apartment because their baby is a girl. Why, you ask?

The couple has a two-year-old son who — under the co-op's rules — can't share a room with his baby sister.

One expert said that could be discrimination. "There are many discriminatory policies that are on the books, and they live there for years until they're challenged legally."

Air Canada needs a partner

The airline has plans to launch a new loyalty program, but first, it needs a bank or financial services company to handle the money side of things.

The idea is to link the program to a credit card that lets members accumulate points. It's expected to get off the ground in 2020.

Trimming the trans fat

Artificial trans fats, short for trans fatty acids, are partially hydrogenated vegetable oils commonly used for deep frying. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

Artificial trans fat will be off our plates by this time next year.

It's the final step to ban partially hydrogenated oils in all foods sold in Canada.

Chew on this: Researchers estimate a ban could prevent 12,000 heart attacks in the country over 20 years.

What else is going on?

Toys "R" Us has filed for bankruptcy protection. But it will continue its normal business operations.

A used-car nightmare has left a Montreal-area woman on the hook for $30,000. The bank told her the man she bought her SUV from still owed money on it.

Swimming in student debt? You're not alone.About half of Canadian post-secondary students owe money on loans when they graduate.

This week in recalls:

Infant cereal: The "gluten-free" cereal may contain gluten.

Feather boas: The turkey-feathered boas don't meet flammability requirements and could catch fire.

John Deere lawn tractors and transmissions: A gear in the transmission can fail, posing a serious crash hazard.

On TV: Marketplace investigates

Testing Service Centres: Is Your Car Dealership Ripping You Off?



When you bring your car to the dealership for service, how do you know what they recommend is what's really needed? We rig up bait cars and expose aggressive upselling and careless inspections. Watch on TV or online.