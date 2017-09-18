The Canadian dollar rose to 82.15 cents US in Monday morning trading, down slightly from last week, but still near the strongest levels since 2015.

Optimism for oil and Canadian bond yields are powering the loonie, which hit 82.89 cents US after the rate hike earlier this month.

At midday, the loonie was sliding lower at 81.67 cents US.

The Bank of Canada's decision to raise rates on Sept. 6 has strengthened the dollar for the past two weeks, as prospects for Canada's economy looked strong, with real GDP for the second quarter growing by a robust 4.5 per cent.

Oil, a key Canadian commodity, is also in recovery, hovering just below $50 US a barrel.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, which sets U.S. monetary policy, is set to meet starting Monday. It's not expected to change rates before December, though it may reduce its reinvestment in U.S. Treasury Bills.

That means there is a premium for Canadian bond yields, compared with U.S. yields, for the first time since 2015, further supporting the dollar, according to Rahim Madhavji of Knightsbridge FX.

Both the U.S. dollar and the pound, which is facing risks from Brexit, are expected to weaken in coming weeks.

Last week, Scotiabank predicted that the Canadian dollar will move up to 87 cents US by the end of 2018, while J.P. Morgan predicted an 86-cent loonie early in 2018, as the U.S. currency weakens.