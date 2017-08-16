Canada's NAFTA strategy

Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 7:47 PM ET

Canada's NAFTA strategy9:32

What should Canada's strategy be in the NAFTA talks — with a President who's desperate for a victory? The experts weigh in

Must Watch

Watch The Exchange here

Markets

TSX COMPOSITE
 
Aug 16, 2017 4:39 PM ET Aug 16, 2017 4:40 PM ET Aug 16, 2017 4:15 PM ET Aug 16, 2017 4:40 PM ET Aug 16, 2017 4:39 PM ET
Index Last Trade Change
TSX COMPOSITE 15082.21 -15.63
DOW 22024.87 25.88
NASDAQ 6345.11 12.10
SP 500 2468.11 3.50
TSX-VENTURE 769.49 -0.38

The data on this site is informational only and may be delayed; it is not intended as trading or investment advice and you should not rely on it as such.

Advertisement

Right Communications

Stay Connected with CBC News

Don't Miss