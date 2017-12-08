Some Toronto-area Canada Post depots have been overwhelmed with booming demand for parcels, delaying pickups by at least a day.

The carrier says it is experiencing a "record-breaking parcel season" this year, and is now delivering more than a million packages every day.

"We can plan and control all parts of the delivery process except for one: When customers will pick up their items at the post office," Canada Post spokesperson Aurelie Walsh told CBC News in an email.

The delivery service aims to deliver to people's homes, but packages require a signature or otherwise won't be dropped off.

When the delivery doesn't happen, customers normally get a slip on their doors, explaining where and when they can pick up their packages. But "storage space has been overwhelmed in the short term with parcels waiting for pickup," causing pickups to be backed up by at least a day.

While more locations were recently impacted, as of Friday morning, only two of the 300 Canada Post depots in the Toronto area are currently affected, Walsh said. "Parcels are picked up every day so this can be short term. We are also sending larger parcels out for a second delivery and will retry delivering many this weekend to clear space."

"We're working to turn them around today," Walsh said.