Canada's economy added 10,000 jobs last month, about what economists were expecting, as a surge in full-time work was offset by a loss of part-time positions.
Statistics Canada reported Friday that the jobless rate stayed at 6.2 per cent during the month, tying an almost nine-year low dating back to October 2008.
It was the tenth month in a row that the economy added jobs.
The economy added 112,000 full-time jobs, the data agency calculated in its monthly Labour Force Survey. But that surge came at the expense of an almost equally large loss of 102,000 part-time jobs.
Much of the gains came in Ontario, which added 35,000 jobs. Every other province either added a small number of jobs or lost a few thousand, led by Alberta (7,800 jobs), while Quebec lost 7,600 and British Columbia lost 6,700.
