The Canadian economy added eight times more jobs than expected last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
The data agency's monthly Labour Force Survey said Canada added 80,000 jobs in November, and the jobless rate ticked down four percentage points to 5.9 per cent — the lowest level since February 2008.
Almost 30,000 of the new jobs were full time. The rest were part time.
The Canadian dollar jumped three-quarters of a cent on the news, and was changing hands at 78.32 cents US within minutes of the release of the jobs numbers.
More than half the new jobs were in Ontario, but British Columbia, Quebec and Prince Edward Island also saw decent gains. New Brunswick lost about 2,700 jobs during the month. Everywhere else, the jobs figures basically stood still.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.