Canada's economy added 80,000 jobs in November, Statistics Canada says. (CBC)

The Canadian economy added eight times more jobs than expected last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday.

The data agency's monthly Labour Force Survey said Canada added 80,000 jobs in November, and the jobless rate ticked down four percentage points to 5.9 per cent — the lowest level since February 2008.

Almost 30,000 of the new jobs were full time. The rest were part time.

The Canadian dollar jumped three-quarters of a cent on the news, and was changing hands at 78.32 cents US within minutes of the release of the jobs numbers.

More than half the new jobs were in Ontario, but British Columbia, Quebec and Prince Edward Island also saw decent gains. New Brunswick lost about 2,700 jobs during the month. Everywhere else, the jobs figures basically stood still.