Skip to Main Content
Canadian economy lost 1,100 jobs in April, but jobless rate holds steady at 5.8%

Notifications

New

Canadian economy lost 1,100 jobs in April, but jobless rate holds steady at 5.8%

Canada's job market was essentially unchanged in April, as the economy shed 1,100 jobs, but the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.
CBC News ·
Canada's jobless rate held steady at 5.8% in April. (Seokyong Lee/Bloomberg News)

Canada's job market was essentially unchanged in April, as the economy shed 1,100 jobs, but the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada says Manitoba and Nova Scotia added jobs, while Saskatchewan lost some. In every other province, the job market was flat.

Goods-producing industries lost almost 16,000 jobs during the month, but the service sector added almost 15,000 to offset that.

Economists had been expecting a modest gain of about 20,000 jobs during the month.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us