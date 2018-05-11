Canadian economy lost 1,100 jobs in April, but jobless rate holds steady at 5.8%

Canada's job market was essentially unchanged in April, as the economy shed 1,100 jobs, but the unemployment rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.

Statistics Canada says Manitoba and Nova Scotia added jobs, while Saskatchewan lost some. In every other province, the job market was flat.

Goods-producing industries lost almost 16,000 jobs during the month, but the service sector added almost 15,000 to offset that.

Economists had been expecting a modest gain of about 20,000 jobs during the month.