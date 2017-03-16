Canada Goose, whose winter jackets have been made famous by the likes of Daniel Craig and Kate Upton, is going public today on stock markets in Toronto and New York.

The Toronto-based company, ubiquitous for its $900 parkas with fur-lined hoods, is debuting with an initial public offering of 20 million shares.

According to securities filings earlier this month, Canada Goose anticipates the shares will be priced between $14 to $16.

The outerwear manufacturer says that of the 20 million subordinate voting shares offered, 12.85 million shares will come from existing shareholders.

The existing shareholders will hold 79 to 81 per cent of the company after the sale, depending on whether underwriters exercise an over-allotment option.

The company will trade in Toronto and New York under the symbol GOOS.