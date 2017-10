The oil and gas sector shrank in August, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday. (Associated Press)

Canada's economy shrank by 0.1 per cent in August as declines in oil and gas and manufacturing more than offset small gains in a majority of other industries.

Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that goods-producing industries contracted for the second consecutive month, declining 0.7 per cent.

The service sector, meanwhile, eked out a small gain of 0.1 per cent.

It was the first monthly contraction for the economy overall since October 2016.

More to come