Banks love to lend money. They have only one requirement: that the people or companies borrowing the money are very, very likely pay it back.

A truism about banks, which is only partly tongue in cheek, is that they prefer to lend money to people who don't actually need it.

On the face of it, yesterday's announcement of a business growth fund by federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Canada's biggest financial companies was just what the Canadian economy needs.

"The government of Canada welcomes the announcement by Canada's leading financial institutions to establish a business growth fund that will help ambitious Canadian companies get the capital they need to grow and succeed globally," said Morneau.

"This will help them create good, well-paying middle-class jobs, and will grow Canada's economy over the long term."

Higher-risk lending

But unless the new fund is willing to take risks seen as unacceptable by each of the financial companies individually, yesterday's announcement may be little more than an exercise in public relations.

So far, details on the plan are slim. Based on a recommendation from the Advisory Council on Economic Growth, information on the financial firms' plan is confined to a one-page press release ending with the promise that "a further announcement will be made in due course."

Canadian banks are considered some of the safest in the world, but the other side of the coin is that they are cautious lenders. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Canada's biggest financial firms are contributing to the fund that will start at $500 million, with the idea of increasing it to "up to $1 billion." The firms will hire a team to run the fund over the next 12 months, so any lending will come after that.

The $1-billion figure looks good in the headlines, but it is pocket change to Canada's big lenders. The outstanding loans for just a single bank, RBC, are more than $500 billion, according to the annual report.

Canadian banks are considered some of the safest in the world, but the other side of the coin is that they are cautious lenders.

Like pitching to a Dragon

Sean Wise, professor of entrepreneurship at Ryerson University, says "more students are looking for the knowledge, skills and experience they need to start their own businesses," but bank loans remain hard to obtain.

The reason why is pretty easy to understand.

Financial company lending is a bit like a boring version of Dragon's Den. Aspiring entrepreneurs bring their business plans to the bank loans officer just like the people making their pitches to the Dragons.

Trying to get a loan is like pitching to the dragons on Dragon's Den; weaker pitches don't have a chance. (CBC)

And as viewers know, the relatively lame business schemes get a quick thumbs down. On the other hand, the best business ideas, where the entrepreneurs seem smart and have a going concern where they have invested plenty of their own money, attract a flurry of offers.

Like the Dragons, banks prefer the safest bets. That's why banks love Canadian mortgages. Canadians rarely default, and when they do, the loan is backed by the value of the house and insured by Canadian taxpayers.

Shy on investment

As the University of Calgary's Jack Mintz wrote this week in the Financial Post, Canada's private sector investment is the lowest of the member countries of the OCED, worse as a proportion of GDP than Greece.

One of the causes may be Dutch disease created during the oil boom, when investment flooded into Canada's oil and gas sector while other Canadian industries were shattered by a petro-currency loonie that soared to par with the U.S. dollar.

Unfortunately for the banks, those loans to the oil companies that seemed such a sure thing in early 2014 were less appealing after oil had crashed from $100 US a barrel.

Banks do take risks. In that same RBC annual report mentioned above, money set aside to cover loan defaults was about $1.5 billion. But that is one more reason banks are so cautious. Even after they have done their due diligence on a company's prospects, the unexpected can happen.

A woman exists through the revolving doors of the Beaux-Arts Bank of Nova Scotia building, completed in 1951, at Toronto's King and Bay streets. (Don Pittis/CBC)

Unfortunately for Canada, the number of healthy small and medium companies that fit the risk profile for Canadian lenders is finite. In fact, many healthy companies say they don't need money to expand just now.

Risk and reward

The companies hungry for cash tend to be borrowers the Canadian lenders feel are higher risk.

Whatever the reason for Canada's poor domestic investment from the private sector, it is well known among companies trying something new that the pool of Canadian risk capital is small. Instead, companies look for money from the U.S. and often end up expanding there.

Big risk is supposed to offer big reward. If the new business growth fund can show that taking a chance on lending to riskier business is profitable, it could coax other financial institutions to follow its lead into riskier waters. That would put billions of private sector dollars to work turning Canada into an entrepreneurial powerhouse.

Perhaps more entrepreneurs would have a reason to stay home.

But if the new fund is forced by its financial owners to stay small and play it as safe as any other Canadian bank, the Canadian Business Growth Fund will be seen as nothing more than a public relations exercise.

