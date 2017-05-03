Liquor authorities in at least five provinces are recalling a brand of gin that may contain almost twice as much alcohol as claimed on the bottle.

The Liquor Control Board Of Ontario was the first to issue a recall after its internal quality assurance team discovered that some bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin had not been properly diluted, resulting in an alcohol content of 77 per cent, not 40 per cent as listed on the bottle.

It's the second time in recent weeks that a similar error has been discovered. The province's liquor board recalled Georgian Bay brand vodka in March because several hundred bottles had also not been properly diluted.

The LCBO says only 1.14 litre bottles of the product are affected, and they all have a product code of L16304 on the bottle. All affected bottles have been pulled off store shelves, but some may have already been purchased.

All affected bottles have a product code of L16304W printed on the bottom. (CFIA)

Anyone who has done so is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Four other provincial alcohol regulators have since followed suit, with the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation pulling the product from shelves, as has Saskatchewan's Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Quebec's Société des alcools du Québec as well as the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation have also recalled the product.

The product, which is imported and distributed by Bermuda based rum conglomerate Bacardi, would have the product code of L16304 imprinted near the the bottom of the back of the bottle everywhere in Canada, but the UPC or barcode numbers would differ.

In Ontario, the UPC code for the product is 620213190208. The British Columbia Liquor Board sells the same product with the same UPC code, but it's not known if they are from the same batch.

In addition to Bombay Sapphire and its eponymous rum, Bacardi also owns brands such as Grey Goose vodka and Dewar's whisky.

In a release, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency describes the scope of the recall as "Possibly National" but adds that "there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product."

In a statement to CBC News, Bacardi Canada said "we believe this incident is isolated to Canada only."