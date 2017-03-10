Multiple Bombardier Transportation employees have been questioned by Swedish police, a spokesperson for the company confirms.

Swedish prosecutor Thomas Forsberg said one of the employees, a man detained on suspicion of aggravated bribery, is a Russian national who works for Bombardier in Sweden.

According to Forsberg, he and other Bombardier employees are "suspected to have been colluding" with Azerbaijan railway authorities "in order to adapt a contract" to fit Bombardier.

Forsberg said Azerbaijani companies awarded contracts worth at least $56 million, and that Azerbaijani officials worked with Bombardier to "receive rewards for having favoured the Bombardier contract."

Emails seized in an October 2016 search of Bombardier's Swedish offices are considered evidence in the case, said the prosecutor.

"At this time, it is premature to make any statement as to the outcome of the investigation and proceedings," said Bombardier Transportation spokesperson Claas Belling in an email.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the Swedish authorities and will provide additional information when available and appropriate. As always, we are committed to operating in full compliance with all legal rules and requirements and our own high ethical standards."