The U.S. Commerce Department hit Bombardier Friday with more duties on its CSeries commercial jet.

The department said it will impose a 79.82 per cent preliminary anti-dumping duty against the Montreal-based company's 100- to 150-seat civilian aircraft.

The U.S. government move follows last week's decision to slap preliminary countervailing tariffs of nearly 220 per cent on Bombardier, bringing the total duties imposed by the U.S. on the CSeries to almost 300 per cent.

Bombardier has yet to comment on the latest round of preliminary duties, but last week company officials called the imposition of the massive countervailing duty "absurd."

Boeing, the petitioner in the case, has argued that the Canadian government unfairly subsidizes Bombardier in the construction of the CSeries commercial jets. Boeing launched its appeal to the U.S. government in April, several months after Bombardier announced the sale of up to 125 CSeries jets to Delta Airlines.

The duties being imposed by the U.S. won't be collected until Bombardier begins delivering the aircraft to Delta, which is expected in the spring.

"This determination confirms that, as Boeing alleged in its petition, Bombardier dumped its aircraft into the U.S. market at absurdly low prices," Boeing said Friday.

"These duties are the consequence of a conscious decision by Bombardier to violate trade law and dump their CSeries aircraft to secure a sale," Boeing said. "This dumping in our home market was not a situation Boeing could ignore, and we're now simply asking for laws already on the books to be enforced."

In announcing the latest duties, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States is committed "to free, fair and reciprocal trade with Canada, but this is not our idea of a properly functioning trading relationship."

"We will continue to verify the accuracy of this decision, while doing everything in our power to stand up for American companies and their workers."

The U.S. government says a final decision on the anti-dumping duties related to Bombardier is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2017.

Countervailing duties are applied by the U.S. when the Department of Commerce finds that foreign governments unfairly subsidized the named producers and exporters. Anti-dumping duties are added if the department also decides that the exported product is being sold in the U.S. at a price below the producer's sales price in its home market or at a price that is lower than the cost of production.

The Bombardier-Boeing case has spilled over into other areas of Canada's relationship with the United States. Canada has been eyeing the purchase of Boeing Super Hornet jet fighters as a possible replacement for its aging fleet of CF-18 Hornets. However, the spat over duties on the CSeries has led the Canadian government to say it wouldn't do business with a company trying to sue it.