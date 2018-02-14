A U.S. trade agency on Wednesday said it did not impose hefty duties on sales of Bombardier Inc's new jetliner to American carriers because it found that Boeing Co lost no sales or revenues when Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.

The International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the reasoning three weeks after its Jan. 26 ruling that discarded a U.S. Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of Bombardier's 110-to-130-seat CSeries jets for five years, following a complaint by Boeing.

ITC commissioners voted 4-0 that Bombardier's CSeries prices to U.S. carriers did not harm Boeing's smallest plane, the 737 MAX 7, thereby removing a valid reason to impose duties.