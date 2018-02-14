A U.S. trade agency on Wednesday said it did not impose hefty duties on sales of Bombardier Inc's new jetliner to American carriers because it found that Boeing Co lost no sales or revenues when Delta Air Lines ordered the aircraft in 2016 from the Canadian planemaker.
The International Trade Commission (ITC) issued the reasoning three weeks after its Jan. 26 ruling that discarded a U.S. Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of Bombardier's 110-to-130-seat CSeries jets for five years, following a complaint by Boeing.
ITC commissioners voted 4-0 that Bombardier's CSeries prices to U.S. carriers did not harm Boeing's smallest plane, the 737 MAX 7, thereby removing a valid reason to impose duties.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.