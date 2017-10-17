Bombardier shares leaped more than 24 per cent in Toronto on Tuesday, the first trading window since news emerged Monday evening that the company had signed a partnership with rival Airbus to make and market its CSeries jets.
Bombardier's shares were changing hands at $2.94 in early action on the TSX, up 56 cents or more than 24 per cent from Monday's close.
By the time news of Bombardier's deal to give a controlling interest in its CSeries jet project to Europe-based Airbus broke on Monday evening, the stock market was closed, which meant Tuesday was investors' first chance to act on the news.
Despite knowing little about the financial details of the arrangement, investors' initial reaction was overwhelmingly positive , pushing Bombardier's Toronto Stock Exchange-listed shares up to their highest level in more than two years.
