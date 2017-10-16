Bombardier Inc. has announced it will partner with Netherlands-based aerospace giant Airbus SE on its C Series program.
More to come
The Canadian Press Posted: Oct 16, 2017 6:42 PM ET Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017 6:42 PM ET
Bombardier Inc. has announced it will partner with Netherlands-based aerospace giant Airbus SE on its C Series program.
More to come
Video
Final sale
2:23
Jacqueline Hansen reports on the pending closure of Sears Canada's stores
Video
The end of Sears
5:34
Joanne McNeish, associate professor of marketing at Ryerson University, on the demise of the retail chain
Video
The Ticker
11:35
Ian Lee of Carleton University's Sprott School of Business on some of the day's top stories
Video
100 is the new 80
7:26
Jason Heath of Objective Financial Planners on saving more because we're living longer
|Index
|Last Trade
|Change
|TSX COMPOSITE
|15802.70
|-4.47
|DOW
|22956.96
|85.24
|NASDAQ
|6624.00
|18.20
|SP 500
|2557.64
|4.47
|>TSX-VENTURE
|792.49
|-4.95
The data on this site is informational only and may be delayed; it is not intended as trading or investment advice and you should not rely on it as such.
Analysis
Trump's shoot-from-the-hip politics could make for bad economics: Don Pittis
Buyer cries foul after Honda dealership reneges on price quote when he shops around
'Anger, betrayal': Sears staff speak out about demise of the company and their jobs
GO PUBLIC
'I trusted him with my money': Woman says broker 'churns' her account, rakes in over $250,000
Analysis
These Canadians are helping the world become replicant ready: Don Pittis
'A complete joke': Laid-off Sears workers say hardship fund cash amounts to nothing after EI cut
Analysis
'We did it the way we intended to': Morneau weathers tax storm of his own making
'Sears is doomed': Why former execs doubt troubled retailer can survive
'Terrified' 60-year-old woman told to pay up for illegally downloading porn
Analysis
The oilsands at 50: Will they still be producing in 100 years?