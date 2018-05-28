Bombardier inks deal with airBaltic for 30 new C Series jets — and maybe 30 more too

Bombardier has signed a deal with airBaltic for up to 60 C Series jets.

The deal consists of a firm commitment for 30 of the larger C Series jets, with an option to buy the same number again.

At list prices, the deal is worth $2.9 billion US to Bombardier — about $3.8 billion Canadian — but it's unlikely that airBaltic paid list prices for such a large deal in volume terms.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2019. The deal adds to the 20 C Series jets that the Scandinavian-based airline has already ordered, of which it has so far received 8.

The deal also pushes the total number of orders for the plane past 400, although very few have been delivered so far.

