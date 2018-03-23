Aircraft giant Boeing will not appeal a ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission that allows its Canadian rival Bombardier to sell its newest commercial jets without heavy duties.
Boeing launched a trade case with the independent International Trade Commission last April, arguing that governments in Canada and Britain subsidized development of Bombardier's C Series commercial jets and allowed the Montreal-based company to sell it at unfairly low prices.
But in a surprise decision in January, the ITC voted unanimously in favour of Bombardier, saying Chicago-based Boeing didn't suffer harm from prospective imports of C Series planes.
That decision eliminated nearly 300 per cent in duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
A Boeing spokesperson confirmed the decision not to appeal Thursday night, but declined to elaborate.
Last month, the Canadian government said Boeing was approved to participate in an upcoming competition to replace Canada's CF-18s, but the company hadn't announced a decision on whether it will actually bid.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.