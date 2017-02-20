Bob White, the Canadian labour leader who led the Canadian Auto Workers union's split from its American counterpart and later became that union's founding president, has died at age 81.

White died in Kincardine, Ont., on Sunday, according to an obituary provided by his family.

"As a leader Bob managed to achieve the delicate balance of principled and practical in a way that few others can or ever could," said the obituary.

"His common sense and authentic approach to difficult problems, and his natural connection with both workers and management allowed him to successfully resolve some of the most challenging workplace issues in Canada over a period of decades."

The president of Unifor, the union that now encompasses the CAW, said White was a visionary leader.

​"Bob was a true maverick in the Canadian labour movement. He will be deeply missed and I extend my condolences to his family on behalf of all of Unifor," said Jerry Dias in a statement. "The CAW was born as a result of his determination and leadership. It is thanks to Bob that we have grown into the strong national union that we are today."

"Bob White's legacy is a stronger and more equitable Canada, and a labour movement that stands up for Canadian workers," said Dias.

Today we mourn the loss of great union leader Bob White, founder of CAW, a founding Unifor union. We are here thanks to his work and vision — @UniforTheUnion

White was born in Ballymoney, Northern Ireland in 1935 and came to Canada in 1949 with his family, settling in Woodstock, Ont. He left school at 15 to work in a wood-working plant, and joined the United Auto Workers union in 1951. He became president of UAW Local 636 in 1959, and was later appointed an international representative for the union.

White, centre, was an influential voice in the Canadian labour movement. He joined the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a 1997 protest on Parliament Hill. (Tom Hanson/Canadian Press)

In December 1984, with White at the helm, Canadian UAW members split from their U.S.-based parent union and formed the CAW. That split, and White's efforts to secure a better contract for his Canadian union members, were chronicled in the 1985 National Film Board documentary Final Offer. White was elected president of CAW in 1985, and re-elected in 1988 and 1991.

In 1992, White was elected president of the the trade union umbrella group the Canadian Labour Congress. He was re-elected for two subsequent terms before retiring in 1999. He was also the first Canadian president of the OECD's trade union advisory committee.

White became an Officer of the Order of Canada in 1990. He was granted honorary doctor of laws degrees from York University, the University of Toronto, the University of Windsor, and the University of Western Ontario, all in Ontario, and St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

White is survived by his wife, Marilyne, his children Todd, Shawn and Robyn, his sister Rachel and three grandchildren.