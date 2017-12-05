The Bank of Montreal posted a quarterly profit of $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter, a drop of 9 per cent from last year's level.

BMO, the last of Canada's big banks to report earnings in the past week, said its adjusted net income came in lower than what analysts were expecting in part because the bank had to pay an extra $112 million in reinsurance claims because of hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey this summer.

The bank also set aside $208 million set aside to cover bad loans. That's up from $174 million last year.

But despite the lower profit, the bank raised its quarterly divided by three cents a share to 93 cents per quarter.

