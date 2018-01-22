The Bank of Montreal has signed a new memorandum of understanding with China's largest state-owned bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC), in an effort to expand its footprint in the world's second largest economy.

The new agreement will allow BMO and ICBC to cooperate on everything from asset management to corporate financing and trade in China and Canada.



The deal was signed in November, but details were released publicly on Monday.

"We look forward to leveraging the memorandum of understanding to build on a number of opportunities, including our asset management capabilities and other areas," said Gilles Ouellette, group head of BMO Asset Management.



The bank said its currently discussing "embedding" BMO exchange traded funds in ICBC funds.

"Ultimately, we will work with them to reach mainland investors, and hope to design new products tailored to the needs of their clients," said a BMO spokesperson. The Canadian bank has yet to distribute its investment management products in China.

China 'opening up'

The agreement comes at a time when China has been trying to promote foreign investment in its fast-growing financial sector.

Authorities have vowed to introduce measures to liberalize market access for foreign banks and level the playing field with state-owned banks after decades of controlling the activities of foreign banks.

Currently, BMO is the only Canadian bank with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Asia's biggest economy. It has had a partnership with ICBC, which is China's biggest bank by assets, since 1997.

In 2006, BMO helped manage the distribution of ICBC shares in Canada for its initial public listing.

Beyond China, BMO said it plans to use ICBC's large distribution network for its wealth products.

Investors welcomed the news of the agreement with BMO shares up nearly 1 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday morning.