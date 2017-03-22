Bell and Rogers will soon ask sports bars to pay more for the right to broadcast big games, on top of what they pay for their existing television service.

As first reported by Postmedia, the two media conglomerates are asking business subscribers across Canada to pay an additional levy of roughly $120 a month — depending on the size of the bar — on top of their existing cable bill for the rights to air sports channels that broadcast live sporting events such as the TSN, RDS and Sportsnet channels.

"New sports packages for business TV clients with a liquor licence will be introduced as of May 1," Bell said in a statement to CBC News. "Prices vary depending on the size of the business and other factors such as the specific sports package a business client wants."

Amid a growing trend of cord-cutting, televised sports remain the last bastion of content that broadcasters are banking on consumers' willingness to pay for. And that strategy is now extending to bars, where the content providers are now asking bars to pay more for a service they are benefiting from.

"Live sports programming attracts big audiences to public viewing establishments, such as bars and restaurants," Rogers told CBC News in a statement. "For many years, these venues have paid rates for sports content that were not reflective of the benefits they've enjoyed, due to the high volume of patrons that gather to watch sports and the revenue it generates for these establishments."

"Our new commercial package aligns with the value sports services bring to these establishments," Rogers said, without elaborating on the size of the fee they will soon levy.

Bell's echoes that view, telling its affected subscribers recently that "we believe that sports programming is a powerful attractor for bar and restaurant patrons, and that the investment to continue to receive these channels is a good business decision for most establishments."

"The new rates are designed to more accurately reflect the commercial use of the sports channels and the value that these channels represent to commercial establishments," Bell said.

If a current commercial customer with a liquor licence doesn't sign up for the new package, their existing cable service will remain in place for the same price they are already paying, Bell said, but they won't have access to the most popular live sports channels such as the ones listed above.

"Get the edge over your competitors and keep your customers coming back by ensuring you've signed up," Bell told its enterprise customers recently.