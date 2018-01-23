Bell Canada is alerting customers after hackers illegally accessed the information of fewer than 100,000 customers, the telecom giant told CBC News.

The information accessed included details such as names, email addresses, account user names and numbers, as well as phone numbers.

Bell said there was no indication that credit card or other banking information was taken.

"We apologize to our customers and are contacting all those affected," said Bell spokesperson Marc Choma in an email.



Bell added that it had notified appropriate government agencies including the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

"Bell works closely with law enforcement, government and the broader technology industry to combat the growth of cyber crimes, and we have successfully supported law enforcement in past prosecutions of hackers," Choma said.

Tobi Cohen, a spokesperson for the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, confirmed that Bell had notified them of the breach and they are following up with the company to get more information and "determine follow up actions."

The RCMP is also investigating the incident.

The breach comes just eight months after 1.9 million customer emails were stolen from Bell's database by an anonymous hacker in May.

