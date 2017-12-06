The Bank of Canada has decided to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at one per cent, pausing after two small hikes earlier this year.

Canada's central bank said Wednesday it has decided to keep its target for the overnight rate right where it is, while rate hikes in July and in September continue to work their way through the economy.

"While higher interest rates will likely be required over time," the bank said, "the current stance of monetary policy remains appropriate."

The central bank's rate is what banks charge each other for small overnight loans. It filters into the overall economy by influencing the rate that consumers get for their variable rate savings accounts and loans such as mortgages.

The vast majority of economists polled by Bloomberg expected the bank to keep its rate steady.

Ahead of the announcement of the decision, overnight swap contracts suggested that investors only thought there was about a 16 per cent chance of a rate hike.

The loonie moved slightly lower on the news, by a tenth of a cent to 78.63 cents US.