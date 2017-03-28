In a speech to university students on Tuesday, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz argued that free trade, foreign investment and immigration all played critical roles in building Canada's economy throughout history.

"When trade barriers are falling, when people are coming to our shores and when investment is rising, Canadians prosper. We saw this before Confederation, in the early 1900s and after the Second World War," said Poloz, according to the text of his speech, which is available online.

"The flip side is that responding to tough economic times by turning inward rarely succeeds. We saw this after Confederation and during the Great Depression," he said.

"The bottom line of our history is that openness and economic progress go hand in hand."​

'I welcome a dust-off' of NAFTA

Although Poloz did not specifically reference U.S. President Donald Trump and his protectionist promises — including a vow to renegotiate NAFTA — he did argue in favour of the trade agreement.

"Many Canadians resisted continental free trade, fearing job losses, the possible loss of our health care system, and a general loss of Canadian economic or even political sovereignty," said Poloz.

"None of these concerns have come to pass, although heightened competition did result in job losses in some sectors. But these losses were more than offset by gains in other areas, and consumers have continued to benefit from lower prices and increased purchasing power as most tariffs were eliminated."

Answering audience questions after his speech, Poloz said he wasn't opposed to renegotiating aspects of NAFTA.

"There are things in NAFTA that are incomplete. Softwood lumber is not in NAFTA, the rules of origin are pretty complicated, and so on. So there may be things to be done to improve NAFTA, so I welcome a dust-off, if you like, of NAFTA in that basic sense."

The speech, at Durham College in Poloz's home town of Oshawa, Ont., was organized in partnership between Durham College, the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, and Trent University.