The Bank of Canada is set to release today its Financial System Review, the central bank's twice-a-year assessment of the risks facing the economy.

The bank's recent policy of keeping interest rates lower than normal to stimulate the economy of late has been a mixed blessing, but one of the major reactions has been what all that cheap leading has done to real estate — a topic likely to feature prominently in the report.

"The housing market will likely be the key theme," Bank of Montreal economist Benjamin Reitzes said.

In recent weeks, there have been several new developments, including Ontario's move to curb runaway prices by implementing a foreign buyers tax, worries over the subprime mortgage market, and a downgrade of Canada's big banks by ratings agency Moody's.

The bank will give its updated view on the overall housing market and many other topics at 10:30 ET when it's published. Following that, Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will answer questions from media at 11:15 a.m.

