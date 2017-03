The Bank of Canada has decided to keep its trend-setting interest rate steady at 0.5 per cent on Wednesday.

The central bank, led by governor Stephen Poloz, elected to neither raise nor lower its target for the overnight rate, citing "significant uncertainties" weighing on the outlook for Canada's economy.

The central bank's rate has an impact on the rates consumers are offered from retail banks on variable-rate products like savings accounts, lines of credit and mortgages.