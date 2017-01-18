The Bank of Canada opted Wednesday to keep its trend-setting interest rate at 0.5 per cent.

In a statement, the central bank said while "uncertainty" continues for the global economy as a whole, the forecast for Canada's largest trading partner, the U.S, is looking up — something that could imply a rate hike down the line.

The Bank of Canada, led by Stephen Poloz, generally hikes rates when it is trying to pump the brakes on a hot economy and tame inflation, and cuts rates when it wants to stimulate the economy.

The bank cut its benchmark interest rate twice in 2015 before standing on the sidelines through 2016.

Forecasting the Trump effect

The bank is also beginning to calculate the impact of the impending Trump administration into its forecasts of Canada's economic future.

In its Monetary Policy Report, also released Wednesday morning, the bank projected Canadian GDP growth of 2.1 per cent in 2017, a slight upwards revision from its previous projection.

That growth outlook includes an assumption that Donald Trump's expected stimulus to the U.S. economy "boosts demand for Canadian exports and supports business confidence in Canada."

"This positive effect is, however, tempered by a deterioration in Canadian competitiveness related to assumed corporate tax cuts in the United States," said the report.

At this point, the bank is not including in its forecasts the possibility that protectionist U.S. trade policy under Trump, when he becomes president, could harm the Canadian economy, although it warned that such protectionism could have "material consequences for Canadian investment and exports."