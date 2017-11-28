Almost half of new, young homeowners put down less than 20 per cent down on their homes, something that could make them vulnerable to economic shocks down the line.

That's one of the main takeaways from the Bank of Canada's semi-annual Financial System Review, published Tuesday, which lays out the central bank's views on the biggest risks facing Canada's economy.

One section of the report looks at the mortgage market, where the bank looked at people who got a mortgage between 2014 and 2016.

By law, anyone who puts down less than 20 per cent of the purchase price of a home faces much more stringent underwriting criteria, and must pay to have a loan insured. People who have down payments of more than that don't face as much scrutiny, because they have a slightly bigger buffer to absorb higher rates down the line.

Overall, less than one third of all homeowners are so-called high-ratio borrowers — the banking terminology for people who own less than 20 per cent of the bank-appraised value of their home.

Forty-nine per cent of homeowners 35 or younger had to pay for mortgage insurance because their down payments were small, the Bank of Canada said Tuesday. (Daniel Munoz/Reuters)

But the central bank says almost half (49 per cent) of homeowners 35 and under who bought a house during that two-year window were high-ratio borrowers.

"Households under the age of 35 represent close to half of the high-ratio borrowers, but less than one-quarter of low-ratio mortgages, because they are less likely to have sufficient savings for the minimum 20 per cent down payment," the bank said.

Owing more on one's home makes a household more vulnerable to all sorts of economic shocks, because the debt is larger regardless of the value of the home.

Recent mortgage rule changes have taken aim at this segment of the market for exactly this reason. But new rules set to be implemented in early 2018 will also tighten conditions on the other side of the market, for people with large enough down payments that they don't have to buy mortgage insurance.

While high-ratio borrowers tend to be disproportionately younger, overall, the bank notes, they are becoming a smaller and smaller portion of the market due in part to the rule changes.

Low-ratio mortgages accounted for 72 per cent of new home purchases in 2016, up from 67 per cent in 2014.