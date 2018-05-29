Hackers threaten to reveal personal data of 90,000 Canadians caught in bank hack

Hackers have threatened to release personal information for nearly 100,000 customers of two Canadian banks unless the lenders paid a $1-million US ransom for its safe return.

On Monday, Bank of Montreal and online bank Simplii Financial — owned by CIBC — revealed that they learned over the weekend that fraudsters had managed to steal identifying personal information of a combined 90,000 different account holders at the two banks.

The fraudsters said they accessed information such as names, account numbers, passwords, security questions and answers and even social insurance numbers and account balances by exploiting weaknesses in the two banks security systems.

"We warned BMO and Simplii that we would share their customers informations if they don't cooperate," a Russian-based email purportedly from the fraudsters and shared with various members of the media said Monday evening.

The email demanded a ransom of $1 million in a cryptocurrency known as Ripple be paid for the return of the data by last night, otherwise the information would be released.

"These ... profile will be leaked on fraud forum and fraud community as well as the 90,000 left if we don't get the payment before May 28 2018 11:59PM," the email said.

That deadline has now passed. CBC News reached out to both banks for confirmation as to whether or not any ransom had been paid, and both declined to answer.

"We are proactively contacting customers and taking all available means to protect their accounts, including blocking online and mobile access to accounts that may have been impacted, personally calling each impacted customer, as well as offering them free credit monitoring," Bank of Montreal said. "Customers will not lose money from this incident, as we will fully reimburse customers for any financial impact of unauthorized transactions."

To back up the veracity of their claims, the fraudsters shared identifying information about two Canadians — each a customer of each respective bank.

CBC News has contacted those two individuals and both have confirmed the veracity of the information the fraudsters sent out.