Armina Ligaya

Latest Business Headlines
- 5 things tech giants need to explain to lawmakers on 2nd day of Russian meddling probe hearing
- Bitcoin has become the currency that's hard to spend: Don Pittis
- Women in tech: Barely one in 20 Canadian tech companies led by a woman
- TD customer money stuck 'in limbo' due to e-transfer problems
- Watchdog raids offices of grocery retailers in price-fixing probe
Must Watch
-
Video
Public hearings
6:09
Ophir Gottlieb, CEO Capital Market Laboratories, on Facebook, Twitter, and Google going under the microscope at hearings in Washington
-
Video
Risks seen
5:23
Angel Gurria, secretary general of the OECD, on possible threats to Canada's economy
-
Video
Confronting harassment
6:50
Martin Katz, chairman of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, on forging a path in Canada
-
Video
Money laundering
3:41
Monte Friesen is a former money launderer who now consults authorities on fighting white collar crime
Watch The Exchange here
Markets
|Index
|Last Trade
|Change
|TSX COMPOSITE
|16083.28
|57.69
|DOW
|23483.35
|106.11
|NASDAQ
|6752.59
|24.92
|SP 500
|2586.28
|11.02
|>TSX-VENTURE
|790.42
|5.72
The data on this site is informational only and may be delayed; it is not intended as trading or investment advice and you should not rely on it as such.
Most Viewed
- TD customer money stuck 'in limbo' due to e-transfer problems
- Bitcoin has become the currency that's hard to spend: Don Pittis
- Facebook, Twitter, Google execs face 2nd day of testimony about Russian election interference
- 'A year and a half of hell': Customers, businesses pay price for online reviews
- New report finds Canadian technology companies lagging in terms of female leadership
Right Communications
Don't Miss
-
Costlier and more dangerous crude by rail set to rise again as oil production swells
-
Analysis
Canada reaches for critical mass in creating new companies: Don Pittis
-
How unaudited financial information could threaten Canadians' savings
-
Go Public
'A year and a half of hell': Customers, businesses pay price for online reviews
-
'Duped': Sears shoppers allege retailer inflated prices for liquidation sales
-
NEWSPAPERS
Rheostatics guitarist debuts the West End Phoenix, an old-fashioned newspaper
-
MARKETPLACE
Walmart says it has reduced food waste by 20% since CBC investigation
-
Analysis
Bank of Canada's Poloz might be spooked by an unnatural economy: Don Pittis
-
Who killed Sears question sparks bitter blame game among top players
-
Go Public
TD insider says bank doesn't want you to know it's outsourcing work overseas