Apple Inc will trim production of iPhones by about 10 percent in the January-March quarter of 2017, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday, citing calculations based on data from suppliers.

The company had slashed output by 30 percent in January-March this year due to accumulated inventory, the paper said.

Apple's shares fell 91 cents to $115.82 US on Nasdaq on Friday.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.