American Airlines says it has suspended an employee after video emerged of a heated exchange with a passenger who came to the defence of a crying woman holding a baby.

The commotion began Friday afternoon after an airline employee — according to Facebook user Surain Adyanthaya — "violently" took the woman's stroller, "hitting her with it and just missing her child."

The Facebook video posted shows the female passenger visibly upset as she asks an employee to return her stroller.

It does not show anyone getting hit, but it does capture a male passenger a couple of rows away challenging the employee who allegedly took the stroller, while the woman stands sobbing in the aisle.

"Hey bud, you do that to me and I'll knock you flat," the man can be heard saying as he gets out of his seat.

"Why don't you try it? Hit me. Hit me. Come on, bring it on," the airline employee says once the two men are face to face.

The confrontation unfolded on American Airlines Flight 591, as the plane was preparing to take off from San Francisco, bound for the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

The passenger eventually returned to his seat and the employee left the plane. The woman who had her stroller taken was later seen in a Facebook photo holding what appeared to be twin babies.

"What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers," American Airlines said in a statement. "We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident."

The company said it was "making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care" and upgraded them to first class seats on a different flight to Dallas.

"The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions," the airline said.

The incident comes less than two weeks after passenger David Dao was dragged from a United Airlines plane heading from Chicago to Louisville, Ky., after he refused to give up his seat on the overbooked flight.