Amazon is looking fo another home away from home, and urging cities to come up with their best sales pitch.

The Seattle-based company said Thursday it is looking for locations for something the e-commerce giant is calling HQ2 — a second headquarters, in effect, where the company says it will invest $5 billion US to develop the site and one day house as many as 50,000 workers in more than 8 million square feet of space within a decade.

The site will be a "full equal" to the company's current Seattle headquarters, where it has been based since 2010. "Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs," founder and CEO Jezz Bezos said. "We're excited to find a second home."

Amazon says it has added $38 billion US to Seattle's economy since setting up shop there in 2016, but is looking for a second headquarters as it ramps up expansion plans for its current 380,000 workers.

The plan is to grow the site's work force to 50,000 eventually, with average salaries in excess of $100,000, Amazon says.

The company says it is looking for either "urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent" and must be near metropolitan areas of at least 1 million people. Amazon says it expects to pick the location by next year.

Amazon has many distribution centres around the world, in addition to its headquarters in Seattle. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

Interested cities are encouraged to submit their pitches via a dedicated website until October 19, and at least one Canadian city is already making it known that it is interested.

"I firmly believe that Toronto is a prime candidate to host Amazon's second headquarters in North America," Mayor John Tory told CBC News in a statement, citing the "bold, innovative" city's technology talent.

We are a bold, innovative city that has plenty of homegrown tech talent. We continue to attract talent & companies from around the world. — @JohnTory

"City staff are working with Toronto Global to make sure we put together an attractive bid for this opportunity," Tory said. "I will be leading the charge to make the case that Amazon should call Toronto home."

The city will likely not be the only one to express an interest, however, as Amazon is expanding rapidly. In just the last month it announced plans to build three new warehouses in Oregon, New York and Ohio to pack and ship packages. And it recently paid close to $14 billion US to buy organic grocer Whole Foods and its more than 465 stores, including 13 in Canada. The company plans to hire 100,000 people by the middle of next year.

There are 24 restaurants and cafes within Amazon's Seattle campus alone, where more than 40,000 people are employed. The increase in personal income around the Seattle headquarters for people not employed by Amazon increased by about $17 billion US due to direct investments, according to the company.