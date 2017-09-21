Amazon says it is reviewing its website after a British news channel found that the online retailer's product algorithm was suggesting customers buy products that when used together could build an explosive device.

Britain's Channel 4 News reported on Monday that the website was recommending that people who bought one product may want to buy another.

That's a common practice for the company, but the type of items being sold raised eyebrows. By themselves, none of the products are illegal or worthy of suspicion, but when they are used together, items such as ball bearings, battery connectors, cables and switches can be used to make explosives.

The website was recommending that people who bought one of the items should buy others, too, because they are "frequently bought together."

The discovery comes days after someone made such a device and left it on a London tube train on Sept. 15, injuring more than two dozen people when it went off.

Amazon said it was reviewing its policies in the wake of the TV channel's report. "In light of recent events, we are reviewing our website to ensure that all these products are presented in an appropriate manner," Amazon said in a statement, while adding that everything the company sells is well within the bounds of legality.

"All products sold on Amazon must adhere to our selling guidelines and we only sell products that comply with UK laws," Amazon said.