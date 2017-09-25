E-commerce giant Alibaba.com is launching its mobile payment service AliPay in Canada.

The service allows Alibaba customers to use AliPay to easily pay Canadian merchants who sign up for the program.

Alibaba is by far the most popular online sales website in China, and AliPay allows Chinese customers to buy products from abroad without any difficulties with currency conversion.

Another Alibaba service known as AliExpress is more targeted at foreigners wishing to buy Chinese goods directly.

In addition to making it easier for merchants who accept AliPay to sell goods to the Chinese market, the service may also boost in-person business, as Canada is becoming a major tourism destination for Chinese travellers.

"We want to continue offering Chinese consumers visiting Canada the ability to pay as they would in China," AliPay North America president Souheil Badran said. "But we also want to offer Canadian merchants the opportunity to access the Chinese market."

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is scheduled to speak at the event later on Monday, as is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Alibaba was launched in 1999 and AliPay came a few years later in 2004.

Currently, the service has more than 450 million active users. Several hundred Canadian merchants, including Arcteryx, Canada Goose, Lululemon, Viva Naturals, Aldo and SunRype, already accept AliPay in an unofficial capacity, but Monday's announcement should expand that presence.