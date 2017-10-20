The head of Airbus told a Montreal business audience on Friday that he believes the company will sell thousands of Bombardier's C Series aircraft.

"I think we will sell many more of these planes," Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said, according to a report from Reuters. "I think we will sell thousands" of the 110- to 130-seat jets, he said.

On Monday, Airbus and Bombardier revealed that Airbus will take a majority holding in the C Series program.

As part of the deal that will see Airbus take a 50.01 per cent stake in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, the C Series headquarters will remain in Montreal area.

The deal also contains a clause that would give Airbus the right to buy the entire C Series business from Bombardier in 2025 at a "fair value" to be determined later. At the same time, Bombardier has the right at that time to sell the entire business to Airbus, if it wants to.

However, Enders said Friday that Airbus has no plans to buy out Bombardier, according to a report from The Canadian Press.