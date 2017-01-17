Air Canada experienced software problems that briefly halted all kiosk operations at airports across the country on Tuesday.

The outage made it impossible to check in or board planes via the airline's check-in system in place at airports. The online reservation system was also affected.

The outage lasted about an hour, but was fixed a little before noon ET.

"Air Canada experienced a temporary computer issue that briefly affected airport operations this morning," spokeswoman Angela Mah said in a statement. "The issue is now resolved and operations are returning to normal."

More to come