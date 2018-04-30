Air Canada reports $170M first-quarter loss, revenue up from year ago

Air Canada reported a smaller-than-expected loss in its first quarter as its revenue grew compared with a year ago, boosted by increased capacity and passenger traffic.

The airline says it lost $170 million or 62 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with a loss of $13 million or five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Operating revenue for the quarter totalled $4.07 billion, up from $3.64 billion.

The most recent quarter included losses on foreign exchange of $112 million compared with gains on foreign exchange of $70 million in the first quarter of 2017.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it lost $52 million or 19 cents per diluted share compared with an adjusted loss of $63 million or 23 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Air Canada gained altitude in the wake of the earnings report. In morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the stock was up just over two per cent, or 52 cents, to $25.53.